Leighton lose out to league leaders

Action from Leighton's battle with North Leigh on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Parker.

The Reds’ home form has been a source of frustration to boss Gary Flinn all season and although losing to the top side carries little shame, his side missed the chance to break into the play-off places.

The result means they sit three points outside the top five, although they have a game in hand on both fifth-placed Cirencester and fourth-placed Waltham Abbey, the latter being five points ahead.

Saturday’s game saw Finlay Brennan’s early cross-shot go just past the post for the home side, but it was North Leigh who struck first on seven minutes when Greg Hackett cut inside and finished well to open the scoring.

Jake Watkinson fired too high for Leighton and then Luke Pyman had to be alert to clear off the line after Hackett had gone round keeper Xavi Comas and got a shot on goal.

But the visitors got their second just before half-time when Daniel West’s free-kick took a deflection and found the net to double North Leigh’s lead.

Pyman went close to reducing the arrears just after the break, before North Leigh had a man sent off as George Gilmore was given his marching orders.

Leighton then got a goal back on 67 minutes when Alfie Powell got up highest to head home from a corner.

Hackett hit the post late on as the visitors looked to wrap the game up, but with Leighton unable to create any serious chances they ultimately fell to defeat.

This weekend sees another big clash for Leighton as they travel to take on Ware, who after the weekend games sat two places behind them on level points and having played the same number of games.

They’ll then go to Hertford Town a week later, who are also just behind the Reds in the league table.

*Meanwhile, Leighton Town welcomed two new signings to the club last week.

Defender Taishan Griffith has joined from Kempston Rovers, while striker Dylan Wilson has signed from Cogenhoe having also played previously for St Ives.