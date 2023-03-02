It was an impressive display of grit as Lee Bircham’s side went behind very early on, before Kyle Connolly, James Towell and Luke Pyman inspired an excellent turnaround.

It was to be a bolt from the blue as Shefford took the lead just two minutes in. Sam King was the scorer as the fellow Bedfordshire side stunned the hosts.

Despite this, Town were determined not to let this affect them. Half chances through Connolly and Archie McClelland before the 15 minute mark were only positive signs.

Leighton Town were winners once again.

The hosts kept pushing and on 24 minutes levelled. Kwai Marsh-Brown executed a brilliant burst down the right. His ball across the box was half cleared and Connolly pounced, slamming past Forster in the Shefford goal.

This was to be a big day for Connolly and he was a nuisance once again before the break. His shot from the edge of the box flew just over – keeping it 1-1 at half time.

When the teams came back out, Town didn’t take long to assert themselves. A ball from the left wasn’t dealt with properly and trickled out to Towell. His eyes lit up as he drilled the ball low into the bottom left to make it 2-1 on 51 minutes.

If the turnaround wasn’t already enough, Pyman grabbed the insurance goal just six minutes later. In what was a man of the match performance from Connolly, he whipped in a marvellous cross from the right and the home town boy was at the back post to nod it home.

Leighton saw this one out under the lights of Bell Close and now focus turns to the rest of a jam-packed month which sees the team play 11 times.