Leighton reflect on opening day stalemate

​Leighton Town opened their Southern League Division One Central campaign with a goalless draw against Waltham Abbey on Saturday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
Gary Flinn watches on in the rain against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Mandy Davies.Gary Flinn watches on in the rain against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Mandy Davies.
Gary Flinn watches on in the rain against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Mandy Davies.

​In adrizzly contest at Bell Close, the best chances of the game fell to the home side.

Goalkeeper Bradley Robinson provided a brilliant stop on 25’ to deny an Albie Hall header.

In the second half, a combination of Robinson and defender Babadi Kamara kept it level – dramatically clearing off the line on 49’ from Louie Barrett’s cross.

Five minutes later, in this slow season opener – the next effort fell to Luke Pyman. His volley however, whizzed just over and Waltham Abbey clasped a point despite having a man sent off late on.

Leighton were perhaps left ruing missed chances, yet a draw was still a positive start to the new season – as boss Gary Flinn reflected:

He said: “It was a tough game, certainly. We’re still finding out about new teams and what teams are like moving forwards. It was a good competitive game today. Opening games of the season can always be a bit like cup finals in that both teams want to win the match but you’re also really keen not to lose it.

"The performance wasn’t as good as we’ve been producing but the intensity was better in the second-half and we got on the front foot and were pushing to win the game. Their keeper had a great game and made some really good saves.

"They then had a lad sent off which meant it was a bit of a backs-to-the-wall job for then late on which actually ended up not really helping us as we were just getting on top of the game and then they had to sit a bit deeper and it was harder to break them down.

"We’ve got a few carrying knocks or unavailable. I’m sure lots of teams have, but we haven’t got the biggest of squads. Hopefully though, if we look back in a few weeks and we keep building momentum, keep moving forward as a team – getting some results and winning some games we’ll be alright.”

Leighton are back in action on Wednesday night when they visit Aylesbury United.

Attention will then turn to the FA Cup on Saturday when Enfield Town are the visitors to Bell Close.

