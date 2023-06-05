Leighton reveal friendlies ahead of busy summer

​The Reds, who now have Gary Flinn in charge following the departure of Lee Bircham to fellow SPL Division One Central side Bedford Town, have so far arranged five friendlies – four of them home games – with another on August 5 still to be confirmed.

They’ll begin at home to Hitchin Town, who finished mid-table in the SPL Premier Central last season, that match kicking off at 7.30pm.

Two days later, Leighton will travel to face AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Their hosts were relegated from the SPL Premier Central last season but have been laterally moved to the Northern Premier League, meaning Leighton will be able to test their mettle against another step four side. The game at Hayden Road kicks off at 3pm.

Bell Close will host several pre-season friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

Leighton return to Bell Close on Tuesday, July 18 with the visit of Chesham United.

Chesham play at step three, in the SPL Premier South, and only just missed out on promotion to the National League last season as they lost out in the play-off semi-final to Bracknell Town.

Leighton will then welcome a team from Leicestershire on Saturday, July 22, as another step four side in the shape of Harborough Town pay a visit to Bell Close.

Harborough play in the NPL Division One Central and finished eighth last season.

A week later, on Saturday, July 29, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos will visit Bell Close.

Dynamos were among Leighton’s opponents last season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, finishing 13th overall.