Leighton set for a return to action
Gary Flinn’s men didn’t have a fixture scheduled last weekend, meaning they still have up to three games in hand on the sides above them and are only five points off the play-off places, despite being in 11th place.
So they’ll be hoping to close the gap in the early season standings when they welcome Welwyn Garden City to Bell Close on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Their visitors sit just two places above the relegation play-off zone but are only three points behind Leighton, albeit having played a game more.
They too had a free weekend but that was due to the weather as a waterlogged pitch saw their home game with Kempston Rovers postponed.