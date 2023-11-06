​Leighton set for a return to action

Leighton Town will be looking to continue their pursuit of the play-off places in the Southern Premier League Division One Central this weekend having had a week off from action.

Gary Flinn's men face Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

​Gary Flinn’s men didn’t have a fixture scheduled last weekend, meaning they still have up to three games in hand on the sides above them and are only five points off the play-off places, despite being in 11th place.

So they’ll be hoping to close the gap in the early season standings when they welcome Welwyn Garden City to Bell Close on Saturday.

Their visitors sit just two places above the relegation play-off zone but are only three points behind Leighton, albeit having played a game more.