Leighton still seek first win after draw with Ware

Lynton Goss was on target in Saturday's draw. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town remain winless so far in the Southern Premier League Division One Central after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Ware on Saturday

It means the Reds have drawn two and lost two of their opening four games, their 6-0 win at FC Clacton in the FA Cup last month their only success of the campaign so far.

With Leighton in need of points and mindful of Ware’s two performances of the previous weekend, that had seen them beat Barton Rovers 3-2 and then Jon Clements score all five at Herford, they worked hard to close down their visitors.

Lynton Goss saw an early effort tipped onto the post by Ware goalkeeper Jamie Head as Leighton began the game well, then Goss got a toe to a Louie Barratt cross but his effort lacked power and Head gathered.

But Goss would get his goal on 27 minutes when he capitalised on a poor back pass to take the ball off the goalkeeper and roll the ball into the empty net.

Luke Tingey then went close soon afterwards as the hosts looked to extend their advantage, half-time arriving with just a single goal to show for their efforts.

Chances were fewer in the second-half and on 70 minutes Goss saw another effort well saved, but Ware would then equalise on 73 when a cross from the left eluded the home defence and Johnny Allotey, initially in front of the ball, turned to wrap his foot round it and shoot home.

Neither side seemed willing to settle for a draw with Leighton turning to their bench to add fire power. Meanwhile, with Jon Clements hitting the bar five minutes from time, Ware remained confident in their starting 11 until four minutes into added time.

But ultimately neither side could find a winner despite the end-to-end nature of the closing stages.

Leighton return to action this weekend when they begin their FA Trophy campaign with a home game against Stotfold.

They’ll then travel to Barton Rovers in the league seven days later.

*Charlie Stirland has joined Leighton on loan from MK Dons for one month.

The centre-half has experience at step four with AFC Dunstable where he also had a loan spell last season.

