Leighton Town appoint FA Vase winner Gary Flinn as their new manager

Flinn arrives from Newport Pagnell Town, with whom he won the FA Vase in 2022 and guided to the final again this year only to lose 1-0 to Ascot United on Sunday.

He replaces Lee Bircham, who left to join Bedford Town having guided Leighton to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title and promotion to the SPL Division One Central.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on the Leighton Town website hailed Flinn’s arrival.

Gary Flinn, pictured on the touchline at Wembley on Sunday, is the new man at Leighton Town. Photo by Toby Lock.

It read: “The Executive Committee at Leighton Town FC are delighted to announce that Gary Flinn has been appointed as first team manager.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience as both a player and manager, most recently masterminding the success of Newport Pagnell Town FC in winning the FA Vase at Wembley in 2022 and being runners-up this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was responsible for building a new team at Newport Pagnell and established them as a potent force at step five clocking up an impressive win rate of 80 per cent in all competitions during his tenure at Willen Road.

“Gary’s impressive CV also includes winning the United Counties League with Kempston Rovers in 2015-16, losing only one game.

"He then established them as a competitive force at step four, finishing in sixth and seventh place in consecutive seasons in a very strong league, as well as orchestrating successful runs in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

“Gary’s teams are always well-organised, physically and mentally strong, and difficult to beat, qualities we will need in abundance as we enter the Southern League Division 1 Central next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement