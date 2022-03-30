Leighton Town appoint new first team manager

.

Leighton Town have made an announcement on their website, with the following statement:

The Executive Committee at Leighton Town FC are delighted to announce that Lee Bircham has been appointed as First Team Manager at the club, effective from today. Lee will bring huge experience from his successful managerial spells at Bovingdon, Berkhamsted Town and Hemel Hempstead Town. He possesses an excellent knowledge of non-league players in the area and has a network of links with professional football academies across the region. Lee had a distinguished playing career and has an infectious enthusiasm which we are sure will soon resonate around the club.

Lee will be assisted by ex-Town player and former Aylesbury United manager Tony Joyce, who also has a wealth of experience in non-league football in the area. After a distinguished playing career Tony has had significant coaching and managerial experience at Step 4 and 5.

Lee and Tony are excited by the club’s huge potential and are looking forward to the challenge of building a promotion chasing squad for next season. However, their attention is for now, fully focused on finishing the season strongly, starting tonight with training in preparation for Saturday’s important game at home to Flackwell Heath.

The club would like to put on record our sincere thanks and appreciation to James Heeps and Enzo Silvestri for the sterling job they have done in recent weeks to maintain the focus, and ensure the stability of the First Team, in challenging circumstances. Their success validates the club’s policy of building a strong coaching team throughout the club, who are all capable of ‘stepping up’ when required. Credit must also go to the rest of the backroom staff and of course the players, who have responded with real loyalty to the club and commitment to the cause.

There will be further details regarding the appointment as the week progresses. Look out for this on all our social media platforms.

Warmest wishes to all our supporters

The Executive Committee