Leighton Town appoint new manager

.

Leighton Town have appointed Paul Bonham as their new manager, replacing Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson who left earlier this month.

Bonham joins from new league leaders Risborough Rangers - who are level on points with Leighton at the top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division table.

The announcement on the club's website says: "The Executive Committee at Leighton Town FC are delighted to announce that Paul Bonham has been offered and accepted the First Team Manager’s position at our football club.

"Paul is currently First Team coach and Assistant Manager at Risborough Rangers FC. He holds the UEFA ‘B’ coaching licence and has had significant coaching and managing experience at Aylesbury FC, Tring Athletic, Bedford Town and the Oxford United Football Academy.

"James Heeps and Enzo Silvestre will remain on the First Team coaching and management team as well as carrying out their youth team roles and we thank them in advance for their continued commitment to our club. There is likely to be other additions in the coming weeks and months as we complete the restructure of our First Team management team. We warmly welcome Paul to our club and I am sure all the players, supporters and sponsors will get behind him as he works hard to rebuild our promotion drive. The field for the position was a strong one and the Executive Committee would like to thank all those who applied for demonstrating a keen interest in our club.

"Sincere thanks to Under 18 Manager James Heeps, Enzo Silvestre and Guy Kefford for preparing and managing the team so well for last Saturday’s fixture against Crawley Green and we are delighted that they have committed their support to first team matters for the foreseeable future.

"We look forward to welcoming our fantastic supporters on Saturday when we return to league action at home for the first time for many weeks. Lets give Paul and the team a huge Leighton Town welcome." The Executive Committee: Leighton Town FC.

Last weekend, Leighton Town produced a convincing victory, 4-0 away from home at Crawley Green on Saturday.

Two early goals by Dave Parkinson and Tom Silford put Leighton in control and Brian Foulger made it 3-0 just before half time.

Parkinson scored his second in the 65th minute as Town continued to dominate possession, earning the three points in a comfortable win.

Leighton are now second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with 27 points from 14 games. New leaders Risborough Rangers also have 27, but from 11 starts.