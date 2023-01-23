Leighton Town FC and Leighton Woodside FC will work closer together to create pathways into adult football.

Town got some vital minutes on astro turf after Newport Pagnell’s pitch again succumbed to the cold weather.

Despite recent call-offs, Town were far from rusty and took the lead just 15 minutes in. Kyle Connolly was the scorer, heading home after a fine Lewis Toomey break down the left wing.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to grab a second against their combined counties counterparts. On 23’, Reece Robins crossed to Matty Cooper. He took it down well and blasted it past a helpless keeper.

Toomey made it three after the first of two breaks. Kwai Marsh-Brown made an instant impact from the bench and took the ball round two men before his saved effort dropped to Toomey for a tap in.

After the second break on the hour, Kyle Connolly got Leighton’s fourth goal on 67 minutes. As he has so well done before, he ran down the right before cutting back excellently and firing home. Before the final whistle, Chalfont did manage to get one back.

Off the field, Leighton Town FC and Leighton Woodside FC recently put pen to paper to formalise a historic partnership.

The central aim of which, is to build further on the excellent work carried out by both clubs in recent years in establishing positive pathways for young players in the town and the surrounding area.

Director of Football at Leighton Town, Sean Downey explained: “We have been working really positively with Leighton Woodside for some time, especially at U18 level and it became clear to both clubs that we shared a similar vision and set of values on what high quality youth development looked like.

"Whilst both clubs are keen to see our youth teams experience success on the field, we are equally committed to individual player development and providing opportunities for boys and girls to progress to adult football.