Leighton Town book place in final of Beds Senior Cup after win over Biggleswade FC
Bell Close club will take on Bedford Town at Kenilworth Road next month
By Zoe Ashton
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:49 am
Leighton Town booked their place in the final of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup with a 3-0 win over Biggleswade FC on Tuesday evening. A crowd of 390 enjoyed a dominant display, with two goals from Luke Pyman and one for Ethan Flanagan.
Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town will be their opponents in the final, after their 5-1 victory at UCL Premier South side Biggleswade United.
The final will be at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road ground on Tuesday, April 26.