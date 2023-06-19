Leighton Town boss Gary Flinn makes plethora of signings

Ben Farrell has become one of Leighton's new signings.

​New boss Gary Flinn has moved to bring in vastly experienced midfielder Ben Farrell who makes the switch to Bell Close from league rivals and neighbours AFC Dunstable.

The 36-year-old had been with the ODs since August 2021, having previously featured for clubs including AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Bedford Town, Cambridge United, Weymouth, Cambridge City, Arlesey Town and St Neots Town.

Alfie Powell, who captained Flinn’s former side Newport Pagnell to two FA Vase finals, has become another new signing, as has young goalkeeper Karl Daley.

Daley was at Leicester City’s academy before starting senior first team football at Buckingham Athletic in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division last season, making 36 appearances.

Another new face is midfielder Charlie Pattison, who has a wealth of experience at step four and higher including his time with MK Dons, Rushden & Diamonds and Banbury United.

Clinical striker Albie Hall has also signed, with an incredible record everywhere he has been in his career, with 45 goals in 32 games at Pitstone and 37 in 44 at Newport Pagnell.

Another ex-Newport Pagnell striker joining is Alfie Watkinson, who scored 26 goals last season.

Sam King has joined after impressing in recent seasons with Shefford Town & Campton, while experienced centre-half Lee Cooksey signs having played for the likes of Northern Premier League sides Sheffield FC, Belper Town, Stocksbridge and representing England at University level.

Signing new terms with the club having starred last season are Luke Pyman, goalkeeper Xavi Comas and Ethan Flanagan.

Meanwhile, former manager Lee Bircham, now in charge at Bedford Town, has taken a few members of Leighton’s title-winning squad with him to The Eyrie, including Harry Seabrook, Ben Spaul, James Towell and Kyle Connolly.

