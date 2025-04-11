Leighton Town boss has eyes firmly on the future after incredible run

Paul Reed oversaw a tremendous run of form for Leighton Town.

When Paul Reed took over as Leighton Town boss back in November, his brief was simple.

With the club languishing in the lower reaches of the SPL Division One Central, Reed was tasked with guiding the club to safety and making them an established step four side.

Ultimately, that’s exactly what he’s done, but for a good portion of the last few months, those expectations looked like they may be considerably surpassed.

Having begun 2025 with a 5-1 win at Enfield Town, a draw at Welwyn Garden City and a victory at Beaconsfield Town, Leighton then lost 2-0 at Biggleswade FC.

But it was a win by the same scoreline at home to Barton Rovers that would really kick the season into gear.

Leighton proceeded to then remain unbeaten until April 5, but that only tells half of the story, as after winning 3-2 at Stotfold the Reds proceeded to win nine straight matches, propelling them up the league table and suddenly leaving them in with a strong shout of a play-off place.

"Everything seemed to click after Christmas,” said Reed.

"We actually had a bit of down time over the festive period which gave us time to recharge the batteries and we proceeded to then win 5-1 at Enfield which started the build in momentum.

"There was the blip on a Monday night at Biggleswade but then we went on the winning run. Momentum and continuity were key – we didn’t change many players in the starting eleven for several games because quite simply, there was no need given how well we were playing.

"What was impressive was that we got seven clean sheets in eight games at one point which was important because in games where we weren’t playing to our full potential, it might only have needed one moment to win the game and we got a few late winners in that time. It was that ‘not going to lose’ mentality.

"Suddenly the gap between ourselves and those above us dropped and it was probably a month or so ago that we realised the play-offs could be do-able, but without the pressure of there being a huge expectancy to achieve that. If results went our way and we also beat Thame and Hadley then we would be very much in the mix.”

In the end, it wasn’t to be. Thame United won their game in hand on Leighton and then four days later beat Reed’s men 2-1 at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium to move [at the time of writing] ten points clear of the Reds in fifth place and leave it needing a remarkable set of results to leave Leighton with any chance of overhauling them, with Hadley – Leighton’s opponents on the final day of the season – also in the mix.

Speaking prior to the game with Northwood last weekend, Reed added: “We’re suddenly relying on lots of results going our way and expecting Hadley and Thame to drop 10/12 points, which isn’t realistic but you can only manage yourselves.

"Our objective when I came here was to become established at this level and build an identity of how to play and also in terms of player recruitment, and we’ve achieved that and got the right people in the building.”

With all of that in mind, as well as encouraging form to reflect on, Reed’s attention is now very much on next season and what could be achieved with a full campaign at his disposal this time around.

And whilst there will be many variables to factor in, Reed is excited by what the future could hold.

He said: “We’ve recruited well and I’m confident the players we want to stay, will stay, as I think I’ve build a good level of trust with them and whilst you inevitably get interest from other clubs at this level of football, and their performances will have attracted attention, I hope they’ll commit to the cause in the summer.

"Next season will be totally different. There will be clubs coming down who want to go up, good sides coming up from below, and teams will have new managers and players and it’ll be a completely clean slate all around.

"But we can take a lot of heart from what we’ve done this season and take that forward. But I’m keen to take the pressure off the players and manage the level of expectancy. The pressure should be on me, nobody else, and I have my own expectations as to what this group can achieve.

"We all want to do well and see Leighton at step three eventually, and we are building so much off the pitch as well as on it, as well as attracting the best attendances in the division and we’re incredibly grateful to the fans for getting behind us in large numbers home and away.

“So we’ll aim to maintain the standards we’ve set, never take our foot off the pedal and see where it takes us.”