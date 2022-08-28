Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham feels side can improve despite FA Vase progress

Lee Bircham believes Leighton Town can take it up a level.

Town sealed the place in the next round with ease, though Bircham felt the score could have been even more convincing.

“The scoreline is a great scoreline, but I still think we can do better today,” he said.

“We started off in a shape we haven't played all season. We changed it and the lads shifted it around well and we looked much better after that.

“We got to grips with the game and controlled it, but we can still keep the ball better and finish better.

“I will always moan about conceding a goal, but it’s progress in the cup.

“It’s a cup where we want to go far. Each round s a bonus and you just never know in this competition.”

But Bircham was left very pleased with what he saw from debutant Oran Jackson.

“He was brilliant today,” he added. “He was really keen to get involved and was straight in with the boys.

“Credit to him, he looks like he's been here since the start, he just looked the part.

“For a debut, and not knowing the lads before, I can only praise him.”

Town now go into a ten day break due to having no game this weekend, with the carrot of a day off being dangled to the squad.

Added Bircham: “We will train next week and if we have a good long session we might give the boys a break.

“They have worked really hard and need it, we pushed them very hard in pre-season.

“It is easy giving them a break after you win a game convincingly.

“They are a good set of lads and I'm enjoying managing them. It's a big thing for me.”

Midfielder Ben Spaul also felt the side had much more to come once the new-look team gets used to each other.

“I think the result is the main thing,” he said. “Our performance levels were a bit lower than they should be today.

“We are not near the levels we can get to, but it's another result and we haven't lost yet this season.

“We have so many new players and it will take time to gel. We have to make sure we keep building on our performances and learning from things.