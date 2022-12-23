Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham full of praise for Reds after impressive start

Lee Bircham has overseen a great first half of the season. Photo: Simon Gill.

Bircham was reflecting on a successful campaign so far that sees the Reds second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division standings, three points behind Crawley Green but with three games in hand.

And Bircham has been delighted with how things have been progressing.

Advertisement

He said: ”So far it’s been a very good season. The boys have been first class and really bought into the club. A big thank you to the supporters for their part too as they have been such a big part of the season. The numbers we get are incredible.

"We always take one game at a time and the aim is still to get as many points as we can. That hasn’t changed from the first game.”

Several postponements in recent weeks have hampered momentum somewhat but Bircham is keen for things not to be too disrupted.

He said: “It’s been very difficult to keep switched on with all the games called off. Training is fine and we’ve done bits when we can but it never compares to the real stuff.

Advertisement

"Luckily all the teams are in the same boat so we are just treating it like a little mid-season break which hopefully works in our favour as a few injury niggles will hopefully have cleared themselves up now within the group.

"The new boys are desperate to get going and it’s been good to get them steadily involved.”

Advertisement

Leighton host Ardley United on Tuesday (27th) before going to Risborough Rangers on January 2. As well as other league games, there’s a big FA Vase tie on the horizon too at Newport Pagnell on January 14.

Bircham said: “The Vase is important, but we have quite a few important games before then. As always, our most important game is our next game!

Advertisement

“Confidence is good but so it should be. We have a very hard-working set of lads so when they do take a bloody nose, they graft to put it right.

"The boys know now most teams up their games or have ‘enhanced squad selections’ when they play us. This is great - every single game is difficult, so we approach them all the same.

Advertisement