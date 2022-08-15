Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham left hot but happy after London Colney win

Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham was pleased to win in tough conditions.

Town grabbed the three points with goals through man-of-the-match Kyle Connolly and Luke Pyman.

And Bircham was pleased with what he saw from his players.

He said: “I’m delighted with that because you don’t really want to make a big deal about pitches, but that was bad. The worst one I can ever recall being involved in.

"Combine that with the weather, it’s a potential banana skin, but the boys were brilliant again today.”

The coach heaped praise on his side, especially regarding playing in the gruelling conditions. He was also aware of London Colney’s potential to utilise Cotlandswick as bit of a fortress.

He said: “It was one of them where we just had to get the day done, get the job done and get out of there. If they keep the pitch like this and get teams down here, they will nick points off people – there’s no question. You can see why they won their first game.

"For us as a 16, we needed 16 today in this weather and yes, job done and on to the next one on Tuesday.”

Rightful plaudits were handed out to Connolly. The defender was a key figure, getting that surprising goal and an assist.

Bircham said of his Man of the Match: “Big mention to Kyle Connolly today because he was head and shoulders above with his deliveries, and the goal. His deliveries were the difference today.”

Leighton were due to head to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday night (16th) before an FA Cup preliminary round tie at Barking on Saturday.

Bircham spoke about the side as a unit, with all of his players having a role.