Leighton Town boss praises players and fans after FA Vase romp

Lee Bircham was delighted with his side's overall performance in the Vase clash.

Leon Lobjoit scored two goals, his 15th and 16th of the season respectively. His strike partner Lewis Toomey was also on the scoresheet.

In his post-match thoughts, Lee Bircham began by recognising the day’s opposition and a solid return to form.

He said: “They’re not a bad side, they beat Amersham 4-0 in the last round.

"I know they’ve got a good side for the level. We were expecting a tough game but it wasn’t about the other team, it was about us today.

"We responded really well after last week and to a man, to a squad – they were excellent and they thoroughly deserved that result. It was a really good performance.”

The coach was full of praise for his prolific forwards and the squad as a whole.

He said: “They could’ve given a lot more if they’d just arched their runs a bit more with the offsides! But look, the three strikers all scored today, and we kept a clean sheet on top of it. All in all, it’s pretty much a perfect result.

“It was important how we responded [to last week’s defeat]. I couldn’t have asked more of them today.

"There were times in that game where that they had to play well and defend. It wasn’t all our own way. They’re a really good group, I keep saying it and I think they’re enjoying it as much as we [the coaching staff] are.”

With 410 fans at Bell Close, Leighton’s reputation for brilliant support was continued.

Bircham again praised the superb following his players receive.

He said: “It’s unbelievable. That’s part of the reason I’m here, why a lot of the boys are here, because of the big support they get.

"That’s got to continue. We’ll make a deal with the supporters. We’ll keep doing our bit on the pitch if you lot keep turning up.”

Leighton took the lead from the penalty spot on Saturday when Kyle Connolly was fouled and Toomey dispatched from 12 yards.

Connolly then made it 2-0 on 32 minutes with a good finish, Lobjoit made it 3-0 on 65 minutes and then lobbed the keeper for his second.

Sub Archie McLelland then hit the fifth late on.