​Leighton Town end with a defeat to finish just outside relegation zone

Action from Saturday's loss at Stotfold. Photo by Andrew Parker.

Having been in contention for a play-off place going into the latter stages of the season, the very tight nature of the SPL Division One Central table meant a disappointing run of eight straight defeats saw Gary Flinn’s men rapidly descend towards the relegation zone.

Fortunately for them, Kempston Rovers were relegated earlier this month and Thame United were unable to secure enough points in the run-in to drag Leighton into the bottom two, the gap being five points following Saturday's final round of fixtures.

But it does mean that Leighton earn a second season at step four having been promoted as champions from the Spartan South Midlands League last season.

Biggleswade Town are champions of the SPL Division One Central after beating Ware 4-1 on Saturday, the Waders finishing three points clear of Bedford Town who enter the play-offs alongside AFC Dunstable, Waltham Abbey and Ware.

Leighton went into Saturday’s game at Stotfold knowing they couldn’t be relegated but nevertheless keen to secure a win that would have seen them finish 12th rather than 17th.