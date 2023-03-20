Leighton Town face 'unbelievable' backlog of fixtures in title chase

Lee Bircham is facing up to a packed final few weeks of the season.

​The postponement of last weekend’s trip to Shefford Town & Campton means Lee Bircham’s men now have 13 matches to pack in to the final 31 days of the season, that run beginning on Wednesday night with the Dudley Latham Cup final against Ardley United which will be played at the home of Leverstock Green in Hemel Hempstead.

After that, it’s league games all the way. Leighton are a point clear at the top of the league, but have three games in hand on second-placed Stotfold, and six games in hand on third-placed St Panteleimon who are six points behind. Dunstable Town are fourth, ten points behind Leighton having played two games more.

So the title is very much Leighton’s to lose, but Bircham tweeted this week about the schedule: “Never known a season like it! Unbelievable.

“A bit of joined up thinking and help needed now from the powers that be to help us and other teams finish this season safely.

“Moving a midweek cup final to its rightful place at the end of the season would be a sensible start.”

However, at the time of going to press, Wednesday’s game was still due to take place as planned, with a home game against Potton United to follow on Saturday.

They’ll then go to Arlesey Town on Tuesday, March 28 before the rearranged game with Shefford Town & Campton just two days later on Thursday, March 30.

Only 48 hours after that Leighton will go to Baldock Town on April 1, before visiting Crawley Green on Tuesday, April 4.

Another congested week sees Leighton host Risborough Rangers on April 8, go to Ardley United two days later on Easter Monday, before Biggleswade United are the hosts on Thursday 13th and St Panteleimon come to Bell Close on the 15th.