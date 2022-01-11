Leighton Town friendly with Aylesbury United ahead of hosting Arlesey Town

Manager Paul Bonham

Manager Paul Bonham says his team can’t wait to get back out there after almost a month without a game.

Leighton Town’s big top-of-the-table encounter at unbeaten leaders Risborough Rangers fell victim to a waterlogged pitch at the BEP Stadium and is likely now to be played on February 1.

In the meantime Leighton have arranged a friendly with Ben Williams’ Aylesbury United tonight (Tuesday) to blow away the cobwebs.

“It was very disappointing we couldn’t play on Saturday,” said Bonham.

“The boys were very frustrated. We’d had a really good week in training and were all set, but there’s nothing you can do about the weather.”

They will now welcome Southern League Division One Central side Aylesbury to Bell Close for a 7.30pm kick-off ahead of a return to Spartan South Midlands Premier Division action hosting Arlesey Town at the weekend.

“Originally we didn’t have a game on Saturday either,” Bonham explained. “Our next one was at Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup the following week, January 18.

“But Arlesey are also without a fixture, so they have kindly agreed to bring forward our game with them from March.

“Aylesbury United’s game was called off at the weekend and they need minutes as well.

“They are doing very well in the league above and it will be a good to get the boys out playing again before we get back into competitive football.

“With the weather and Covid postponements it’s been difficult to gain momentum and it will also be good to have the fans back again.”

Bonham also has a new signing waiting to make an appearance, with winger Kieran Turner returning to the club from Tring Athletic.

“Arlesey will be a very tough game,” he added. “They’re seventh in the league with a new manager and five or six new players.

“Kempston are in the league above and are slowly starting to turn a corner with their results so that will be a tough one too, but the lads are really keen as a group to get going again.”