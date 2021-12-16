Leighton Town head to mid-table Broadfields United in the league on Saturday.

Leon Lobjoit on his way to a hat-trick against Crawley Green PICTURE BY ANDREW PARKER

Leon Lobjoit’s superb hat-trick helped Leighton Town bounce back to a great 4-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Crawley Green on Saturday.

Cheered on by a crowd of 255 at Bell Close, Luke Pyman added the other goal as Town picked up three vital points following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals New Salamis.

Pleased with the win, manager Paul Bonham said: “We can be nervous about teams in the lower positions, and there were a couple of moments when Crawley threatened quite a bit as they’re playing for survival, but we did well.

“It was nice to see Leon (Lobjoit) score a hat-trick and Luke (Pyman) get a goal too – they’re both new signings.

“To have a crowd of nearly 260 again, with such awful weather and Christmas shopping and parties going on, was amazing.

“It was our last game of the year at Bell Close as we have a tough run of away fixtures now to mid January, but we are looking forward to it.”

Risborough Rangers–- heading towards 50 league games unbeaten over four seasons – are top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on 45 points, one ahead of Leighton but with five games in hand. The two will meet at the BEP Stadium on Saturday January 8, having drawn 1-1 in the opening day of the season back in August.

“They are a very good team but we can only continue to concentrate on us and win our games,” said Bonham.

Town’s first game of the new year is at another of Bonham’s old club’s Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Monday, January 3. Leighton’s festive fixture on Tuesday, December 28 will see them make the short trip to MK Irish.

On Tuesday evening (14th) Leighton visited Ampthill Town – sitting third in Division One – in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy, The Leighton side came back from 3-0 down in just over half an hour, with two second-half goals by George Kerr and Tom Bryant, but with too much to do couldn't find an equaliser.

Leighton Town head to mid-table Broadfields United in the league on Saturday.

Bonham has been including some of the club’s Under 18s over the last few games, and will continue to give them opportunities, especially with a few injuries in the squad from last weekend.

“They have been exceptional with their technical ability and skills and shows what a great job the Under 18s management are doing,” he added, praising George Kerr who came on for the last 25 minutes in Saturday’s win.