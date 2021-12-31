Leighton Town kick off new year at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

Following the postponement of Tuesday's (December 28) game at Milton Keynes Irish because of a water-logged pitch, Leighton Town will be hoping to get back into action on Monday (January 3) at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. The Spartan South Midlands Premier Division match at Haywood Way kicks off at 3pm. Leighton are currently second in the league to Risborough Rangers with Dynamos, on a run of five league wins, in ninth.