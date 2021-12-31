Leighton Town kick off new year at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos
Club keen to get back into action after covid and weather postponements
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:38 pm
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:40 pm
Following the postponement of Tuesday's (December 28) game at Milton Keynes Irish because of a water-logged pitch, Leighton Town will be hoping to get back into action on Monday (January 3) at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. The Spartan South Midlands Premier Division match at Haywood Way kicks off at 3pm. Leighton are currently second in the league to Risborough Rangers with Dynamos, on a run of five league wins, in ninth.
Town's previous game with Broadfields United on December 18 was also called off because of covid issues in both teams.