Leighton Town line up testing pre-season schedule and begin signing squad

After a successful end to last season, celebrating winning the Bedfordshire Senior Cup, manager Lee Bircham has begun signing players for 2022-23 Picture by Simon Gill

Their Spartan South Midlands Premier League opener is on August 2 and before then manager Lee Bircham has lined up some testing encounters for his side.

Leighton finished fourth in the table last season, behind New Salamis, Risborough Rangers and Hadley – and are determined to make the top two this time around and secure promotion.

Their preparations begin away against Bedford FC on Saturday, July 9 (3pm) with a trip to Bovingdon on Tuesday, July 12 (kick-off tbc).

Hayes & Yeading provide their first opposition at Bell Close on Saturday, July 16 (3pm) followed by a visit to Amersham Town on Tuesday, July 19 for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leighton are at home again on Saturday, July 23 hosting Enfield at 3pm and entertain AFC Dunstable on Tuesday, July 26 at 7.45pm.

Their final warm-up is against Berkhamsted, runners-up in Southern League Division One Central last season, away on Saturday, July 30.

Bircham is busy building his squad for the new season, with old faces and new.

Those who have signed for 2022-23 so far include:

James Towell, a fans favourite who can play well anywhere and score a goal or two.

Versatile defender Joe Fitzgerald, who scooped up Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the season awards.

Highly rated centre back Ethan Flanagan, 21, who the club hope will grow into an even stronger player under their new management.

Talented striker Leon Lobjoit, whose pace, finishing and endless running will be key next season.

And Luke Pyman returns for the 2022-23 campaign after some amazing performances last season.

Among the new signings who will be boosting the squad next season is Mustapha Dumbuya.

The ex Doncaster Rovers, Crystal Palace, Portsmouth, Crawley Town, Notts County, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sierra Leone international is a pacey wide man, who Bircham had been chasing for a while.