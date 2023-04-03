Leighton Town maintain title challenge with seven points from nine

Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham is upbeat ahead of a congested end to the season.

Going into a week that is relatively quiet given they only play on Tuesday and then Saturday, rather than having another Thursday fixture to fit in as has been the case more recently.

They go into Tuesday’s game at Crawley Green four points clear of Stotfold and with two games in hand. They have eight games to play, including against Stotfold on April 20.

After overcoming Arlesey Town 3-1 last Tuesday and then Shefford Town & Campton 4-1 48 hours later, Leighton were on the road again on Saturday at Baldock Town.

This time, they couldn’t break down their opposition as the game ended 0-0, but manager Lee Bircham was philosophical after the final whistle.

He said: “We’ve been to Baldock three or four times now and never played well but it's one of those where if you’re not going to take the chances that come your way then the minimum is that you don't lose.

"If your attacking players aren’t on it then it's down to the back four to keep a clean sheet. If it was 1-1 I’d have been more annoyed but 0-0 I'm happy with.

"I’m not too despondent - it's a good point in hindsight, played in tricky conditions and I think every team that’s come here has struggled.

"We've looked a bit tired and rightly so [given the run of games] but they've been fantastic - in ten games we've won nine and drawn one so you take that.”

Following Tuesday’s game, Leighton return home to host Risborough Rangers on Saturday, before going to Ardley on Easter Monday and then Biggleswade United on Thursday, April 13.

Bircham added: “I know it’s boring to keep saying it but it's one game at a time. There's still so much to play for this year and so many games – it’s almost a quarter of a season still to play for us and there will be lots of twists and turns.

