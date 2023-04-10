Leighton Town on the brink of title glory

Lee Bircham could see his side win the league this week.

​They go into Easter Monday’s game at Ardley United nine points clear of second-placed Stotfold with two games in hand, knowing that if they win and Stotfold fail to take all three points at home to Shefford Town & Campton, the title is theirs.

Failing that, victory at Biggleswade United on Thursday evening could seal the deal, with a home game against St Panteleimon then following on Saturday.

A congested fixture list hasn’t hindered Leighton in their title pursuit, with two more wins last week putting them firmly in control.

They won 2-1 at Crawley Green on Tuesday in a match that saw prolific striker Leon Lobjoit score his 50th and 51st goals of the season, before then overcoming Risborough Rangers 3-0 at Bell Close on Saturday with Lobjoit adding two more to his incredible tally and Kyle Connolly also on target.

Manager Lee Bircham said afterwards: “The aims we set at the start of the season were to finish in the top three and beat last year, which we’ve done now.

"The fixture backlog has been really tough to manage and the boys have been incredible to have got through it like they have.

"We’re still not out of it, we’ve got another two Thursday games included [amongst the other remaining games] but it was another massive win today in front of great support and I’m proud of every single one of them.

"We had to chop and change again like we’ve had to do in previous games but they’re a really tight-knit group and they’ve got to take the credit for it, not me, because they’re the ones ploughing through the work.

"We’ve still got six games to go in the space of a couple of weeks but we’ve given ourselves a great opportunity.