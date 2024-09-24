Gary Flinn has left his role as Leighton Town boss.

Leighton Town have confirmed they have parted company with manager Gary Flinn after a poor start to the new season.

Leighton are without a league win since March, their only successes this season being at FC Clacton in the FA Cup and a penalties success over Stotfold in the FA Trophy.

They were knocked out of the Trophy last Friday night in a 4-0 defeat at Real Bedford.

Flinn, who was appointed to replace Lee Bircham ahead of the start of last season, was confirmed as having left the club in a statement released by Leighton Town on Tuesday.

It read: “It is with regret that the executive committee announces the departure of Gary Flinn and assistants Gary Chance and Jimmy Stoyles from their positions at LTFC, effective from today.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank them for their efforts over the past 15 months and we wish them well in their future football endeavours. They and their families will always be welcome at Bell Close.

“The search begins for a new manager/management team and the club welcomes expressions of interest, accompanied by a football CV, from suitably qualified and experienced candidates.

"Please send to co-chair, Sean Downey, on sdowney0207@outlook.com

“There will be an opportunity for interested candidates to visit the club for a tour and an informal chat with Sean and head of football, Guy Kefford.”

The club confirmed that former Leighton boss Kefford will assume responsibilities for first team matters in the short-term. He will be supported by members of the coaching staff at the club.

Leighton are next in action on Saturday when they host Beaconsfield Town.