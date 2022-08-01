Bell Close will host Leighton Town's opening game of the season on Tuesday.

Lee Bircham’s men go into the encounter having completed their pre-season fixtures on Friday night against a QPR U23 side who ran out 2-1 winners.

And the boss told the club’s official website he’s now raring to go for the new campaign.

He said: “We’ve done our pre-season; it’s been a good preseason but it means nothing now going into Tuesday.

"We’ve had some good results, some real good performances but what I’m most pleased about is the work rate of the boys.”

On the QPR game, Bircham said: “[It was] another really good exercise for us, another tough game. It was probably a bit too tough for what we wanted with the season kicking off on Tuesday but still brilliant – fair play to QPR as they brought a really good side there.

"It wasn’t just fringe players, but players who have played a lot of first team games. It’s great for our boys, to pit themselves against it.

“We had a lot of people here today that we want to try and keep for the season. We’re going to need to keep them. It’s important we make everyone feel part of it.”

Meanwhile, full-back Matty Cooper has signed for Leighton for the coming season.