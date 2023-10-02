​Leighton Town set for Trophy test

Action from Leighton's loss to Ware on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Parker.

Their hosts are based in Sutton Coldfield near Birmingham and play in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands – which runs parallel to Leighton’s league at step four of the pyramid.

Boldmere currently lie 15th in the league having won two, drawn one and lost five of their games so far this season.

​Leighton fell to just their second league defeat of the season on Saturday as visitors Ware ran out 4-0 winners at Bell Close.

​The result brought Ware to within a point of Leighton in the SPL Division One Central standings, with Gary Flinn’s men seventh and Ware now eighth but with a game in hand.

It also came just days after Ware had been beaten 7-1 by league leaders Bedford Town as they responded in style.

Xavi Comas was called into action early on for Leighton as the keeper prevented Joe Dearman from opening the scoring.

It took until just after the hour mark for Ware to get their opening goal.

The ball was whisked up field for Liam Dulson to chase and he beat the oncoming Comas to the ball and fired home confidently.

With 15 minutes left a cross from the left looked like being met by Dearman until a push in the back sent him sprawling. Dulson scored his second goal from the penalty spot.

Dulson then side-stepped a defender to score from a narrow angle and complete his hat-trick, before Ware got their fourth in stoppage time when Stefanos Georgiou made a thrust into the area from the half way line and, under pressure, took it on himself and looped the ball into the net to round off the win.

