Leighton Town win on the road again against bottom side

Action from the win at Thame United on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

All five of Leighton’s league wins this season have come on the road, with them yet to take three points at Bell Close.

And Saturday’s success was the latest in that run as they saw off a side with only one win to their name all season.

Alfie Powell saw an early effort go too high for the visitors but they would take the lead on 15 minutes when Louie Barrett’s low shot found the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The second goal then arrived not long before half-time when Powell got his head to a set piece floated in from the right and the ball bounced in front of the keeper and found its way into the corner of the net.

There was still time before the break for the home side to rally and after they’d first struck a post, they pulled a goal back on 43 minutes when Jayden Carbon beat a number of players on the edge of the box and fired into the net.

Thame came out in the second half determined to battle back and were unlucky on 47 minutes when a cross was headed against the cross bar by Juwon Akintundi as Leighton again rode their luck.

Then on 76 minutes, Leighton scored a third with the home side failing to close down a shot from the edge of the area by Sam King which took a deflection past keeper Archie Davis.

The day went from bad to worse for Thame on 80 minutes when Victor Wachowicz was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle, and the game ended with the visitors taking the points and leaving Thame firmly routed to the bottom of the table.

Leighton will be back in action this weekend when they welcome Kidlington to Bell Close, looking to secure that elusive first home league win of the season.