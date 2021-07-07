Leighton Town's first league visitors will be newcomers Risborough Rangers

James Towell, currently with the most appearances for Leighton Town at over 130, is among the players who have re-signed for 2021-22 Picture by Andrew Parker

Newly promoted Risborough Rangers will be Leighton Town’s first league opponents of the new season.

Town will welcome Rangers – who have been unbeaten for the last two Covid-curtailed seasons – to Bell Close on Tuesday, August 3 to kick off their Spartan South Midlands Premier Division campaign.

It will be the visitors’ first experience of Step 5 football, after their success in the Hellenic League Division One East saw them elevated in the FA’s recent restructuring of the non-league pyramid.

In the meantime, Leighton supporters will be pleased to see their team back in action as they open their pre-season fixture list this week.

Following the break since their excellent FA Vase run, the squad kick off against Biggleswade FC on Thursday evening (July 8) at 7.30pm at Bedford Town’s Eyrie which they are ground-sharing this season.

Saturday 10th brings a trip to Berkhamsted with a 2pm kick-off, followed by another away game at Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Thursday 15th, kick-off 7.15pm.

Leighton have a trip to Bovington on Saturday 17th, 2pm and are at AFC Dunstable the following Tuesday, July 20 at 7.30pm.

Their first home game is against Hitchin Town on the 24th, with a 3pm kick-off and then on Tuesday 27th Leighton welcome Kings Langley at 7.30pm.

The final game in the list takes Leighton to Thame United on July 31, kicking off at 3pm.

And after their success in the last two pandemic-hit campaigns, fans will be delighted to see plenty of familiar faces in the side who have all re-signed for the coming season.

Along with the promise of several new signings, those players returning for 2021-22 at Bell Close so far include: Ross Adams, goalkeeper Brad Kirkwood, James Towell – who currently has the most appearances in the side at over 130, David Murphy – who has played more than 100 games for Town, Alfie Osborne, Danny Webb, Joe Fitzgerald and Archie McClelland, who will be starting his third full campaign with the club.