Leighton Town's league allocation and opponents are confirmed after promotion

Leighton celebrate with the league trophy. Photo: Leighton Town FC.

​Whilst their allocation to the Southern Premier League Division One Central was no surprise, they now also know who will join them after the numerous other promotions, relegations and lateral movements were factored in by the FA’s leagues committee across all levels of the National League System.

All allocations remain subject to FA Council ratification or any appeals, but Leighton, who remain on the lookout for a new manager after Lee Bircham’s departure to another SPL Division One Central side, Bedford Town, can at least start properly planning for who they will be up against.

Promoted with the Reds were Stotfold, who won an inter-step play-off and will renew acquaintances again next season.

Relegated from step three along with Bedford, meanwhile, are Watford-based Kings Langley and Oxfordshire side North Leigh.

There has been a lateral movement too, with Buckinghamshire side Marlow moved across from the Isthmian League.