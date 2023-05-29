Leighton United girls do the double

Leighton United U12 Reds girls had a hugely successful season.

​Their Bedfordshire League Division One form saw them win 20 games and lose only once, while their top goalscorer Rosie Raybould scored an incredible 56 goals in 23 games.

And after beginning the campaign with a thumping 14-1 win at Kempston Rovers, they went on to enjoy a superb season that also included 3-2 and 5-4 wins against a high-calibre Flitwick Eagles Blues side.

The team only lost one game all season, with the title being wrapped up with four wins and a draw in May 2023. The team finished the league season with 16 wins, five draws and one defeat.

Head coach Austin Jones said: “The girls fought hard when they had to, played beautiful football at times and scored some amazing goals this season.

“The players have shown great character and team spirit to come out on top of virtually all the tight situations they've been in.

“They are a lovely group of girls and they deserve all the success they've had this year.

“I'm so pleased to have been able to play a small part in helping them win the double.”

Assistant coach Ash Smith added: “I’ve managed a team of 140 staff and 6,000 temps, but nothing was as hard as 14 under-12 girls, but I’d do it all again! They did me proud!”

The League Cup competition was a fun and exciting journey. The team was quite fortuitous at times, and had to hold their nerve in two penalty shoot outs. A 5-2 win in the quarter-final against Wootton Rangers then saw Leighton LUFC were then drawn away against Flitwick Eagle Blues in the semi-final. The match ended 3-3 after a last minute goal from Leighton's Emma Jones, and then LUFC carried on the momentum to emphatically win the penalty shoot out.

The final was held at the FA's 4G facility at Cranfield against Luton. The match was a nervy affair, but after conceding an early deflected goal, strikes from Raybould (2) and Evie Ashpole secured victory despite a late Luton goal back.

