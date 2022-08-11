Two girls teams from Ajax Sarkkiranta, a large football club based in Kempele, a town in the northern part of Finland, were in Milton Keynes to watch Finland’s Euro 2022 group games being played at Stadium MK.
During their visit they were hoping to arrange some friendlies with local sides and Leighton United jumped at the opportunity.
Joined by St Albans City, a wonderful day of football followed with all sides being pretty evenly matched and the games being played in a friendly atmosphere.
Jo Baggaley, Leighton United’s events manager said: “It was a fantastic day and great to see so many girls from different backgrounds coming together through football.”
Girls football is a big part of Leighton United FC with nine teams running through different age groups, and the club is running Wildcat sessions on Saturdays 9.30-10.30 at Leighton United FC in Tilsworth.
The sessions are free of charge and offer a great way to get started in football. Interested parties can simply turn up or contact the club on 01525 211792 for more information.