Leighton win to keep in touch with play-off spots

Action from Saturday's encounter with Hertford Town as Albie Hall puts pressure on. Photo: Andrew Parker.

The result moved the Reds to a point behind their visitors and just five points off the play-off places, with Gary Flinn’s men having up to three games in hand on those in the top five.

After a quiet start in Saturday’s game, Leighton took the lead on 11 minutes and there was an element of fortune about it, as Luke Pyman’s low shot lacked power but the Hertford goalkeeper allowed the ball to slip through his legs and it rolled into the net.

Eight minutes later, shortly after Finlay Jaggard had gone round the keeper but shot over the crossbar, the lead was doubled, as this time Pyman turned provider when his cross to the back post found Jake Watkinson who headed home.

Watkinson then headed over from a corner soon afterwards, then Alfie Powell also headed too high.

Reds keeper Xavi Comas then produced a fine save to deny the visitors from close range, but it was from long range that they pulled one back on 34 minutes when Brian Garzon’s free-kick found the net.

The second-half saw Leighton begin well and Jaggard shot wide early on, but after Hertford missed a great chance to level soon afterwards, Jaggard then got his goal on 71 minutes when Lance Williams’ through ball put him through and he finished well into the corner.

Erald Memaj then reduced the arrears for Hertford with three minutes of normal time to go, but Leighton held on to take all three points.

Leighton are due to be at home again on Tuesday night (12th) when they welcome Barton Rovers to Bell Close, the visitors slowly edging their way clear of the relegation places but still needing wins to ease the pressure.

Another big game then follows on Saturday when Biggleswade FC are the visitors, another side with games in hand as they aim to join the battle for the play-off spots.