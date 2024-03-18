Leighton's play-off hopes hit by home defeat

Action from Saturday's game with Biggleswade. Photo by Andrew Parker.

​The result left Leighton five points off fifth spot going into Tuesday night’s home game with Barton Rovers, although they have games in hand on those in the play-off places.

Biggleswade themselves are involved in the very congested battle for position in the SPL Division One Central, sitting in 13th spot but also having several games in hand on those above them.

Saturday’s game saw Leighton begin the game well, creating three or four good chances that came to nothing in the opening 15 minutes.

And they’d pay for not taking their openings, as Adam Wedd proceeded to put Biggleswade ahead on 16 minutes.

Leighton responded with Harry Williams firing too high, then the same player and Fin Jaggard both seeing efforts well saved by Biggleswade keeper Tyler Josephs.

Four minutes before half-time, Josephs’ efforts were rewarded when his side proceeded to get their second goal, Alex Marsh the scorer to give Leighton lots to do in the second-half.

The hosts continued to create openings in the second-half although keeper Xavi Comas also had to be on hand to keep the visitors from scoring a third.

Jaggard fired wide from the edge of the penalty area midway through the half, but that would be the closest Leighton would ultimately come to pulling one back and Biggleswade held on to take the points.

Following Tuesday’s game at home to Barton Rovers, Leighton then face another crucial game at Cirencester Town on Saturday, who before Tuesday were only two points ahead of Leighton but the Reds having games in hand.