Manager Paul Bonham and Leighton Town part company ahead of back surgery

Paul Bonham

Action pictures from Saturday's win over London Colney by Andrew Parker

Facing back surgery next week and uncertainty over his recovery time - manager Paul Bonham has parted company with Leighton Town by mutual agreement.

“It was a very difficult conversation with the chairman (John McLaughlin) ,” said Bonham, who took over in October. “I am disappointed it’s had to end like this, but I totally understand and we have parted on good terms.

“Hopefully my surgery will go well, but there’s always the possibility it doesn’t and recovery takes longer than the expected four to six weeks.

“I couldn’t give assurances that I’ll be fit to pick up pre-season in the summer, so this is best for the club.

“The club and everyone involved have been fantastic from the start and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time.”

Bonham thanked everyone from the committee, volunteers and staff to the players, coaches, physios and fans for all their support and wishes the club every success for the future.

A statement from the Executive Committee added: “Paul has been a pleasure to work with and will be missed. It is never easy taking the reins of a club mid-season but Paul successfully stabilised the club and enabled it to remain competitive.

“We sincerely thank him for all his hard work and wish him a speedy and full recovery from his back surgery. He and his lovely family will always be welcome at our club.”

Assistant manager Ant Christophi has also decided to leave, with James Heeps and Enzo Silvestri continuing as caretaker management team until new appointments are made in the next few weeks.

Tonight (Tuesday) is Beds Senior Cup semi-final night, as Leighton Town welcome Biggleswade FC to Bell Close.

After their heroics beating Luton Town on penalties in the last round, Leighton fans are looking forward to taking on the Southern League Division One Central side.

Leighton beat struggling London Colney 2-0 on Saturday with goals by Ashton Campbell and Joe Fitzgerald.

Then on Saturday Spartan South Midlands League title prospects Risborough Rangers are fourth-placed Leighton’s hosts, having been held 0-0 by bottom club Crawley Green at the weekend.

