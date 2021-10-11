Managers step down from league leaders Leighton Town

Joe Sweeney talks to the team in their successful FA Vase run last season

Leighton Town's joint managers Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson have resigned - despite the club being top of the table. Leighton are leading the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division but drew 2-2 with Oxhey Jets on Saturday and suffered a 2-1 midweek defeat by Harefield United.

Leighton have won seven of their 13 games so far, with three draws and three defeats for 24 points, but chasing teams have games in hand.

A statement from Leighton Town FC's Executive Committee on the club's website says: "It is with sincere regret that the club received the resignations of Joint Managers Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson following yesterday’s game at Oxhey Jets.

Both expressed their frustration that recent performances and results were below the standard they and the club expected, given the squad of players assembled during the close season. In such circumstances they felt it was the right time to leave, allowing a new management team the opportunity to rebuild the club’s promotion push.

Joe and Paul have done a fantastic job at the club over the past three seasons. Two FA Vase runs which saw the club reach the quarter-final in each of the last two seasons were the highpoint of their tenure and without the intervention of covid lockdowns, promotion may well have been achieved last season. The committee, supporters and players are united in their thanks and appreciation for all their hard work and we wish them both every success in the future. They will always be welcome at our club and should leave us with their heads held high.

The Executive Committee is moving quickly to fill the first team managerial vacancy and welcomes applications from interested parties."

They have set a deadline for applications of 6pm on Wednesday, October 13th with interviews taking place on Friday.