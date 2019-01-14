McBride ends Town's losing streak

Leighton Town got their revenge for defeat a week earlier as Lewis McBride scored the only goal of the game to beat Potton United 1-0 on Saturday.

McBride had scored the opener seven days earlier at Bell Close, but a second half turnaround saw Potton take the spoils in a 2-1 win.

Fast-forward a week though and McBride’s goal on the half hour was enough to win it for Leighton at The Hutchinson Hollow.

The result sees Town remain 14th in SSML Premier League, but was a vital result as London Colney upset Crawley Green 2-0 to remain level on 25 points with the Reds, though both are now level with Leverstock Green.

Town made four changes from the side which lost a week earlier, but was Potton who looked liveliest in the opening exchanges as they carved out two good opportunities but neither Gary Ansell-Carter nor Danny Webb could beat keeper Tom Wyant.

After surviving some early pressure, Town looked to get on the front foot and they almost took the lead through Tom Silford’s effort, but it was well saved by Tyler Josephs.

At the other end, Aaron Murrell then had a fantastic opportunity to put the hosts in front, but he headed over the bar

McBride though would not need another invite to open the scoring with a brilliant half-volley to find the bottom corner and fire Leighton into the lead.

The second half started in different fashion to the first with Leighton dominating proceedings. Kyle Faulkner went close on two occasions while McBride fired wide as Town were unable to double their advantage.

The visitors continued to dominate is the clock ticked on, with Brian Foulger and Yusef Seodi winning the midfield battle and Tom Silford doing lots of brilliant defensive work on the left hand side.

Leighton made their first change with a little under 10 minutes to go, when Oliver Buckley came on for his Leighton debut, replacing Kyle Faulkner.

Town’s inability to kill the game off though nearly came back to haunt them with three minutes to go when Potton should have levelled.

Having missed an earlier chance, Murrell found himself with a glorious chance inside six yards, but once again missed the target as Town held on to claim their first victory since December 8, and put to rest two defeats to Potton over the festive period at the end of 2018.

Next up for Town is a tough Tuesday night trip to Biggleswade FC.