McBride stars as Leighton thrash Stotfold

Leighton Town managers Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson picked up their first in charge with a confident 5-3 win over bottom club Stotfold.

Town had already beaten Stotfold 6-0 earlier in the season - one of only two wins in the league prior to kick off.

Leighton bosses Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson watch on.

However, since the departure of former boss Danny Nicholls, Town appear to have turned a corner - and their third win of the season sees them into the top 10 in the SSML Premier Division table.

Curtis Donaldson was making his debut for Town, and it took him just a minute to open his account as he delicately chipped keeper Matt Fallon to put Town ahead.

However, Leighton’s promising start would soon be halted in its tracks. Dom Marsala’s poor back pass put Alfie Barker in on goal and he rounded Charlie Jones and slotted into the right corner, to pull Stotfold level.

Town continued to pile the pressure on Stotfold’s goal, attacking at every opportunity, and playing some really promising football.

That pressure would lead to a sensational second goal. Matt Fallon’s poor clearance fell into the path of Lewis McBride and from all of 40 yards out, he curled the ball over Fallon and it nestled in the back of the net.

McBride would be the main man for Leighton, narrowly missing out on making it 3-1 before the break, before turning provider early in the second half for Kyle Faulkner to rifle home.

Four minutes later, McBride forced a save from the keeper, but he turned the loose ball into the path of Marsala, who made up for his earlier mistake by finding the back of the net.

Marsala was then replaced by Kerran Birch, and with his first touch, almost made it 5-1 when he was left in acres of space, but could not find a way past the keeper.

It would not be long before it was 5-1 though, dancing through the Stotfold defence, rounding keeper Fallon and slotting home his second of the afternoon.

But the visitors were not willing to let the game lie, and struck back with two goals in the closing stages.

Kelvin Osei-Addo joined the poor back pass club and Alfie Barker got himself a brace as he rounded Jones and slotted home into the empty net from a tight angle.

Stotfold scored a third when Kay Cyrus ghosted in from a corner and was completely unmarked in the penalty area and he flicked past Jones, to make the score line a little more respectable for Stotfold.

McBride could have had a hat-trick but was once again denied by Fallon, though his performance of a brace and two assists was more than good enough to secure victory for Leighton.

Next up for Leighton is the visit of Hillingdon Borough tonight (Tuesday) before their trip to Cogenhoe United in the FA Vase on Saturday.