Naming rights part of big deal as Leighton Town secure sponsorship

Laurence Freed (left) and Sean Downey shake hands on the deal. Photo: Leighton Town FC.

​The three-year deal has been signed with Freed Veneers, whose head office and warehouses are a short distance from the Reds’ ground on the Ouzel Industrial Estate.

It will see Freed Veneers assume the stadium naming rights, and from next season, Bell Close will become the ‘Freed Veneers Community Football Stadium’.

Leighton Town’s acting chair, Sean Downey, said he is thrilled that the club has been able to attract the significant investment from such an established and successful local company.

He said: “We have built a strong relationship with Laurence Freed, his family, operations manager Gavin Campbell and the company over the past year. Laurence and Gavin have become regular visitors to Bell Close where they have enjoyed both the football and the matchday atmosphere.

"Laurence sees and appreciates how hard we have been working to move the club forward both on and off the pitch. This season he was kind enough to sponsor our ‘Reds Bar’ and upgrade the bar area by providing one of the company’s many products to smarten up the bar frontage.

"This new deal is really timely as it will provide us with the extra finance we need to complete the extensive list of improvements required for the ground to meet new FA requirements for step four football.

"We are hugely indebted to Laurence, his family, and all at Freed Veneers for demonstrating such faith in our club.”

Laurence Freed added: “To be able to support such a great local football club means the world to my company and family. Supporting local football has been a big part of my life and to be able to help the development and progression of Leighton Town FC just adds to the wonderful work Sean and the committee have achieved to date."