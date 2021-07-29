One more friendly for Leighton Town before league starts on August 3

Action from Leighton Town's game with Hitchin Town last weekend

PICTURES BY ANDREW PARKER

Leighton Town have just one more friendly to play before their first league game on August 3.

On Tuesday they drew 3-3 with Southern League Premier South side Kings Langley and on Saturday Town have a trip to Thame United from Southern League Division One Central (3pm).

Last weekend Leighton were given a good test and beaten 4-0 by Southern League Premier Central Division club Hitchin Town in their first pre-season home game, welcoming crowds back at Bell Close.

The club are now just a few days away from their Spartan South Midlands Premier Division opener at home to newly promoted Risborough Rangers on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

That will be followed by Town’s first FA Cup game in the extra preliminary round, away to FC Clacton on Saturday, August 7.

