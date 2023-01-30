Penalty agony for Leighton Town in FA Vase as holders Newport Pagnell progress

Lee Bircham praised the character of his players.

In front of a boisterous crowd of over 1,400 at Willen Road, the initial 90 minutes provided an even clash, before the holders showed better nerve to continue in the tournament, winning 7-6 from the spot.

Newport went in front on 20 minutes when a shot on goal was blocked by Ethan Flanagan’s hand and Albie Hall converted the penalty.

The second half offered much more for the travelling fans, with Ben Spaul hitting the post before with four minutes left, Leon Lobjoit headed home Will Summerfield’s cross to take the game straight to penalties.

In a series of kicks that went right down to the wire, misses from Archie McClelland, Oran Jackson and Spaul were enough to power the hosts through - much to the enjoyment of the baying crowd in the Steve Dart stand.

Leighton boss Lee Bircham was nevertheless proud of his players after the game.

He said: “Penalties are a lottery and at the moment we’re not a very good shoot-out team.

"But I’m not going home disappointed. I’m pleased with the lads for coming back in the second-half and a lot of people have said how well we played.

"The downsides were how we started the game, and how a couple of the lads froze a bit and were poor and if you have that it kills you.

"Everyone’s gutted but we showed some great character and we probably should have won it as I felt we were the better side.

"Sometimes you have to taste disappointment to appreciate how good a win is.”

