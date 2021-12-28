Promotion is Leighton Town's target for 2022

Paul Bonham's team hope to give supporters something to celebrate at the end of the season (Picture by Andrew Parker)

Leighton Town go into the festive fixtures in great shape for the promotion chase - and manager Paul Bonham says that’s their sole objective for the second half of the season.

“We are single minded - we want to get promoted,” said Bonham, who took charge just a couple of months ago.

“With the other teams having games in hand over us, everyone is playing us down. We knew sides like Risborough Rangers and New Salamis would start catching us, but we are still right in the mix.”

Leighton are second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on 44 points after 22 games.

The other teams in the top four have only had 18 outings.

Leaders Risborough - unbeaten in 50 league games over four seasons - are four points ahead.

Third-placed New Salamis are on 43 and Hadley are in fourth with 38 points.

Covid issues permitting, Leighton have a run of away games now, visiting MK Irish, currently 14th in the table, today (Tuesday 28th) before heading to in-form Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Monday (3rd) and Risborough next Saturday (8th).

“I still believe we should be doing everything possible to try and get promoted,” added the Town boss.

“All the top teams have to play each other - and we have to play them too.

“We have a good enough squad and might make a couple of additions to strengthen it.”

After 11 games at the helm, Bonham has had a chance to reflect on a busy start to his time at Bell Close.

“It’s been brilliant,” he said. “The support I’ve had from everyone, the board, committee, players and all the fans has been amazing.