​Reds beaten by Welwyn

​Leighton Town let an early lead slip as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Action from Saturday's defeat to Welwyn. Photo by Andrew Parker.

​The game was Leighton’s first since October 28 and their first league game since October 21, and despite their positive start were unable to build and ultimately fell short against the play-off chasers after also having a man sent off.

The Reds went in front on 13 minutes when Louie Barrett’s pull back found Alie Bangura and he netted from close range.

But despite a few good openings, the hosts couldn’t find a second and it was Welwyn who levelled on 28 minutes through Dernell Wynter after a free-kick was blocked and the ball fell to him.

The visitors then took the lead early in the second-half when a through ball found Cyrus Babaie-Gumbs who finished well.

Leighton’s cause was far from helped when Charlie Pattison then saw a straight red card for a late challenge.

And soon afterwards it was 3-1 when Gucci Soulya-Osekanongo scored on his City debut after being found by Brad Wadkins.

Lucas Jordan then wrapped things up late on after an error at the back allowed Wynter in to set his team-mate up and seal the points.

The result leaves Leighton just three points off the relegation play-off places ahead of the midweek games.

Next up, they’ll head to Thame United on Saturday who are currently bottom of the tbale, with Gary Flinn’s men looking continue their fine away form this season.

*Leighton Town’s under-18s are into the second round of the FA Youth Cup after a dramatic late win at home to Solihull Moors on Thursday.

The win sets up a home tie with Stockport County in the next round.

The victory came courtesy of a 94th minute winner from Finlay Jaggard who turned the ball home from close range to seal Leighton’s passage through.

Leighton had already beaten Kettering Town, Wealdstone and Kings Lynn Town to reach that stage of the competition.