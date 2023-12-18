​Reds hold the league leaders

​Leighton Town put in another strong performance on the road to earn a 1-1 draw at league leaders Bedford Town on Saturday.

Action from Leighton's encounter with Bedford on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Brown.

The result leaves Leighton just a point off the play-off places going into the midweek games – none of which feature Gary Flinn’s men – with them seventh in the SPL Division One Central standings.

And with a home game against Aylesbury United coming up this weekend, the Reds will be aiming to go into Christmas in positive fashion and firmly in contention for a top five spot.

The game got off to a good start for the home side. Albie Hall had a decent chance, but his effort was well saved by Xavi Comas in the Leighton net to deny his former teammate.

Five minutes into the second half, the Eagles took the lead. There was a goal line scramble and the ball fell to Shane Bush to fire the ball home and put Bedford ahead.

Ten minutes later, the away side were back level. A corner into the box was cleared before being redelivered to Luke Pyman to head home .

In the 70th minute, there was some controversy as Pyman was taken down and a penalty was given, there being some speculation to whether it was inside or outside of the box.

The penalty was taken but well saved by Mark Smith. However, the referee wasn’t happy with this and demanded it was taken again. Jake Watkinson stepped up and blazed it over the crossbar.

​There would still be time for Comas to pull off a stunning save late on to deny a Lynton Goss header with two minutes to go, the sides ultimately sharing the points with Bedford four points clear at the top going into their midweek game with AFC Dunstable.

For Leighton, following Saturday’s game with Aylesbury United, they’ll then go to AFC Dunstable on Boxing Day.

That will be followed by Barton Rovers visiting Bell Close on New Year’s Day to get the 2024 action under way, a trip to Waltham Abbey then following on January 6.

*Last Tuesday’s Bedfordshire Senior Cup tie at AFC Dunstable was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.