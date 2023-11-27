​Reds’ home hoodoo ends but it's heartbreak for U18s in FA Youth Cup

​Leighton Town finally secured their first home league win of the season on Saturday – but they left it late to see off Kidlington 1-0 at Bell Close.

Leighton attack from a set piece against Kidlington on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Alfie Powell’s powerful header seven minutes from time handed Leighton the points, giving some relief to boss Gary Flinn who had seen his side win five times on the road this season but not on their own patch.

The result leaves Leighton in tenth place in the SPL Division One Central standings, just three points off the play-off places but with games in hand on most of the sides currently in the top five.

Louie Barrett saw an early shot saved as Leighton began the game well, then Powell fired too high as the hosts continued to have the better of things early on.

The latter part of the half, however, saw Kidlington pile on the pressure but without testing Xavi Comas in the Leighton goal as the game got to half-time goalless, indeed Luke Pyman’s header for the hosts nearly broke the deadlock in stoppage time.

Michael Amaeshike also volleyed over the top early in the second-half when the ball fell to him at close range, chances then drying up a little as neither side was able to hang on to possession.

Powell headed wide with 12 minutes to go but he wouldn’t be denied five minutes later, as a free-kick from out wide found him 12 yards out and he headed down and into the net for the winner.

Leighton are back in action this weekend when they go to fellow play-off chasers Biggleswade Town, who suffered a shock 1-0 loss at bottom-of-the-table Thame United last weekend.

*Leighton Town’s under-18 side saw their superb FA Youth Cup run ended on Thursday night in the second round.

It was a heart-breaking end for the Reds, as a goal late in extra-time secured Stockport County the win as the game looked to be heading for penalties in front of 300 fans at Bell Close, earning a tie at Everton in the next round.

Leighton chairman Sean Downey said afterwards: “I’d like to pay tribute to our U18 players and coache s for going toe-to-toe for 120 minutes with Stockport County. We are so proud of you all.

