​Reds keep the pressure on the play-off spots

Leighton's Finlay Brennan (right) tries to make progress at Cirencester. Photo: Andrew Parker.

Having beaten Barton Rovers 2-0 at Bell Close last Tuesday night thanks to goals from Harry Williams and Charlie Pattison, Gary Flinn’s men then drew 2-2 at fellow play-off chasers Cirencester Town on Saturday.

The result left them six points off the top five but with three games in hand on fifth-placed Waltham Abbey, going into the trip to Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night (26th) who are just one point behind the Reds with two games in hand,

That’s then followed by a home game with Hadley on Saturday and the return fixture at Barton Rovers on Easter Monday.

Saturday’s game saw a quiet opening 20 minutes or so before Leighton then took the lead, when a cross into the box saw a Cirencester defender dally on the ball and Louie Barrett nipped in to steal possession and dink his shot over the goalkeeper and into the net.

However, five minutes later the home side equalised thanks to a good finish from Reegan Messenger.

Another five minutes elapsed and Leighton got themselves back in front.

Finlay Brennan got to the byline down the left and lifted over a terrific cross which Albie Hall was able to nod in at the back post.

But Cirencester got level again four minutes before half-time thanks to Harry Burns’ diving header.

There was still time before the break for Hall to get in but he was denied by a good save low down from the home goalkeeper.

The second-half wasn’t as action-packed and took a while to get going, very few chances for either side materialising and then Leighton having Ben Farrell sent off on 83 minutes for a second bookable offence.