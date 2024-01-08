​Reds’ run ends with Waltham defeat

​​Two goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour saw Waltham Abbey come from behind to beat Leighton Town on Saturday.

Action from Leighton's defeat on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

Alfie Powell gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark but Jason Hallett and then Ben Baker got the goals to secure an important win.

It was Leighton’s first defeat since November 11, when they were beaten 4-1 at home by Welwyn Garden City, and was a blow to the Reds’ play-off chase as they now sit three points outside the top five, Waltham Abbey themselves having cemented their place in the zone with the win.

Leighton still have a game in hand on both fourth-placed Abbey and fifth-placed Cirencester Town, being five and three points behind them respectively.

This weekend, Leighton are back in action with another tough test as Division One Central’s new leaders North Leigh visit Bell Close.