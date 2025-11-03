Reed delighted as Leighton Town remain unbeaten

Leo Farruch celebrates his goal at Stotfold. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town’s tremendous start to the season continued on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Stotfold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Farruch’s first-half winner put Paul Reed’s men five points clear at the top of the SPL Division One Central and kept them unbeaten in the league, goalkeeper Dan Hosier also saving a penalty and producing a superb display to keep a clean sheet.

And speaking to the club’s media ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Flackwell Heath, played after this week’s Observer went to press, Reed was delighted with another three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We played some really good football. It took us ten minutes to settle and work out what Stotfold were doing but we moved the ball well and got a good goal from it.

"Then in the second-half it was about rolling the sleeves up and fighting for the cause. They threw everything at us and were very long and direct which you expect when you’re 1-0 up and away from home, but we dealt with it and I don’t really think they caused us a lot of problems although it was obviously a massive moment for Dan to save the penalty.

"But ultimately I thought we were good in both boxes which was really important and played some good football.”

Reed was also pleased to see his squad’s depth come to the fore with Farruch coming in to net the winner, his being one of the changes following the 4-1 win at home to Marlow the previous Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed added: “Leo was good. You could see he tired in the second-half but we’re lucky with the depth we’ve got.

"Credit to them all. The back four was solid and it was probably Dan’s best games for us, not just because his saves but also the command of his box, but we’ve got a good group and will reassess it again for Tuesday.

"All but four of our outfield players have scored goals this season. When you’ve got good goal scorers teams plan for them but we’ve worked on set pieces and have said how it’s not just the players at the top end of the pitch who should be relied on.”

Following Tuesday’s game, Leighton are then at home to Hadley on Saturday before visiting Biggleswade FC on Monday night.​