Reed delighted as rampant Leighton make it six wins in a row

Paul Reed calls the shots at Kings Langley on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed praised his Leighton Town players’ efforts after they recorded their sixth straight league win last weekend.

​The 1-0 success at Kings Langley came thanks to Godlove Oppong’s 87th minute winner and despite the Reds having earlier missed a penalty.

The result leaves Leighton in seventh place in the SPL Division One Central standings with eight games still to play – Reed’s men ending the weekend ten points off the play-off places.

And whilst a late push for the top five may still be a big ask, Reed was pleased with how his side again produced a winning display on Saturday.

He told the club’s media: “I thought we were really good today.

"The first-half was good in terms of how we got forward and the message at half-time was to continue believing in what we had been doing and trust that we’d create more chances.

"The fitness told in the end too in the second-half which I think was a big factor as we got stronger as the game went on while they looked a bit leggy.

"When we missed the penalty you wondered whether it was going to be our day but fair play to the lads – the mentality is that they play to the end and they got their rewards with a great bit of play from Gossy to get to the byline and Goddy was where we need him to be.

"But to a man I thought everybody was excellent, the game plan was spot on and the boys executed it superbly.”

After a free midweek for Leighton that saw five other fixtures in the division take place, Leighton will look to make it seven on the bounce when they welcome Welwyn Garden City this weekend, a side who are level on points with them but have played a game more.

Next Wednesday night, Leighton will make another attempt to then visit Aylesbury United after the original fixture was postponed, United six points behind Leighton after last weekend’s matches with a game in hand.

A trip to rock bottom North Leigh will then follow three days later to see out the month of March.